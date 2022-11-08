Apriem Advisors Sells 13,283 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.85. 32,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,193. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

