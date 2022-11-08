Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $558,462.00

Arcblock (ABT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $558,462.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

