Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.06 EPS.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

