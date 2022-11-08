Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,377. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.