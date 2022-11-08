Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARESF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

