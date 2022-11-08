Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$12.25 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARESF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $6.87 on Tuesday. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

