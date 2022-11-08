Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.22.

TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 187,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,693. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$8.98 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.31.

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at C$27,640,421.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $78,121.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

