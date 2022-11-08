ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Declares $0.01 — Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ASA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

