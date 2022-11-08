ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Declares $0.01 — Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE ASA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
