Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

