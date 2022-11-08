ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by Morgan Stanley

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €650.00 ($650.00) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €550.00 ($550.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($466.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($732.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($615.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ASML Price Performance

