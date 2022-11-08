ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.
ASML Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ ASML opened at $483.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.21.
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
