ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $483.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $453.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ASML by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

