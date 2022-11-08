Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
Assertio Stock Down 0.7 %
ASRT stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
