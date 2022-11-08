Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Assertio Stock Down 0.7 %

ASRT stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

