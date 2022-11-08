Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO opened at $2.84 on Friday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

