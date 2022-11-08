Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Stock Performance
Shares of ATTO opened at $2.84 on Friday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
