Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.