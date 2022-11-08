AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.61 million.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 200,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,736. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.