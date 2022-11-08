AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATOGF. UBS Group dropped their price target on AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($23.80) to €22.70 ($22.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AUTO1 Group from €30.00 ($30.00) to €25.00 ($25.00) in a report on Monday.

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. AUTO1 Group has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

