Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541.79 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.46 or 0.00084957 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $541.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00067234 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014553 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025071 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006410 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000279 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,615,375 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
