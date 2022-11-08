Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $541.79 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.46 or 0.00084957 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $541.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00067234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025071 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006410 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,615,375 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

