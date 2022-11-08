Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $882.65 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $882.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $15.56 or 0.00084656 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00065230 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013942 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023336 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006099 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000148 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,627,675 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
