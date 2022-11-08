Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $882.65 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and $882.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $15.56 or 0.00084656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023336 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,627,675 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

