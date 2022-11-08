AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

AVEO has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

