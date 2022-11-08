AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Plans Dividend of GBX 13

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.15) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVEVA Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,142 ($36.18) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,620 ($41.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,069.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,113 ($35.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,278.25 ($37.75).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

