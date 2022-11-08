Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 145 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $491.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.