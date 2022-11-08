Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,818 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 374,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

