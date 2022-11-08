Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 674 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

