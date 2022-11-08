Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.92.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CI traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.33. 15,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

