Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.

Avid Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

