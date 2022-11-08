Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.
Avid Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
