Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 5.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.54. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
