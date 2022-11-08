AVINOC Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $86.50 million and approximately $689,532.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

