Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $96.00. The company traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $60.76. Approximately 6,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,489,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

