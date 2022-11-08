B. Riley Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

