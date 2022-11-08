Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €52.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($52.00) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR EVD traded up €3.52 ($3.52) on Tuesday, reaching €51.50 ($51.50). 300,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a one year high of €72.68 ($72.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.