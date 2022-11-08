Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $59,785,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

