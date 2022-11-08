Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $63,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arista Networks by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,061 shares of company stock worth $11,397,336. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

