Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $64,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

