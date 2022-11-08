Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,291 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

