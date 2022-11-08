Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93.40 ($1.08). 946,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of £655.25 million and a PE ratio of 374.40. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 68.53 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.43).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

