Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
