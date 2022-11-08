Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 347,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,591,067 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,988,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

