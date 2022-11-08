Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Raised to €6.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.90 ($6.90) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.50 ($6.50) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.30) to €5.80 ($5.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.65) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.48.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after buying an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 969,082 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

