Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 16,133 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

