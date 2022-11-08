Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 16,133 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $3.06.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
