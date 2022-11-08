Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $44.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 791.6% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 477,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

