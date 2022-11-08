Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

