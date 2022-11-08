Barclays Increases Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.12.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 361.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 30.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

