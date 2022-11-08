Barclays Increases Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
TEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.12.
Telefónica Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE TEF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 361.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
