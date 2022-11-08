Basic Attention Token Market Cap Reaches $408.59 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $408.59 million and $101.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

