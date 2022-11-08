Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,456 shares of company stock worth $50,276,173. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

