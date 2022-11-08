Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average of $244.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

