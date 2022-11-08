Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $404,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.