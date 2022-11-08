Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $652,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 242,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 526,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 936,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 52,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAC opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $296.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

