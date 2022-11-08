Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $921,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $483.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.85 and a 200-day moving average of $504.21. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

