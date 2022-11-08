Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,582 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FTEC stock opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80.

