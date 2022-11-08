Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

